Iran runner-up at Freestyle World Cup

Iran, which participated in the event with its U23 team, conceded a 9-1 loss to the host and finished the event as vice-champion.
Here are results of the final match between Iran and Russia, according to the United World Wrestling website:
57kg: Aryian TIUTRIN (RUS) defeats Alireza SARLAK (IRI), 11-2
61kg: Ramazan FERZALIEV (RUS) df. Iman Mokhtar SADEGHIKOUKANDEH (IRI), 8-2
65kg: Viktor RASSADIN (RUS) df. Morteza Hassanali GHIASI CHEKA (IRI), 10-2
70kg: David BAEV (RUS) df. Meisam Abolfazl NASIRI (IRI), 6-1
74kg: Zaurbek SIDAKOV (RUS) df. Reza Alireza AFZALIPAEMAMI (IRI), 6-0
79kg: Magomed Eldarovitch RAMAZANOV (RUS) df. Mojtaba Yousefali ASGHARI OSMAVANDANI (IRI), 4-0
86kg: Dauren KURUGLIEV (RUS) df. Mersad Mohsen MARGHZARI (IRI), 10-0
92kg: Mohammadjavad Mohammadebrahim EBRAHIMIZIVLAEI (IRI) df. Magomed Guseynovitch KURBANOV (RUS), 2-1
97kg: Vladislav BAITCAEV (RUS) df. Ali Khalil SHABANIBENGAR (IRI), 2-1
125kg: Zelimkhan KHIZRIEV (RUS) df. Amin Hossein TAHERI (IRI), 10-0
The United States won Japan 6-4 in the bronze contest.
Earlier in the group stage, Iranian wrestlers hammered Mongolia 9-1 before defeating the reigning champion, the United States, 5-5 on classification points and then Georgia 8-2.
The event was held from March 16 to 17 at Yakutsk, Russia.
MAH/4570255
Your Comment