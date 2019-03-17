Iran runner-up at Freestyle World Cup

Iran, which participated in the event with its U23 team, conceded a 9-1 loss to the host and finished the event as vice-champion.

Here are results of the final match between Iran and Russia, according to the United World Wrestling website:

57kg: Aryian TIUTRIN (RUS) defeats Alireza SARLAK (IRI), 11-2

61kg: Ramazan FERZALIEV (RUS) df. Iman Mokhtar SADEGHIKOUKANDEH (IRI), 8-2

65kg: Viktor RASSADIN (RUS) df. Morteza Hassanali GHIASI CHEKA (IRI), 10-2

70kg: David BAEV (RUS) df. Meisam Abolfazl NASIRI (IRI), 6-1

74kg: Zaurbek SIDAKOV (RUS) df. Reza Alireza AFZALIPAEMAMI (IRI), 6-0

79kg: Magomed Eldarovitch RAMAZANOV (RUS) df. Mojtaba Yousefali ASGHARI OSMAVANDANI (IRI), 4-0

86kg: Dauren KURUGLIEV (RUS) df. Mersad Mohsen MARGHZARI (IRI), 10-0

92kg: Mohammadjavad Mohammadebrahim EBRAHIMIZIVLAEI (IRI) df. Magomed Guseynovitch KURBANOV (RUS), 2-1

97kg: Vladislav BAITCAEV (RUS) df. Ali Khalil SHABANIBENGAR (IRI), 2-1

125kg: Zelimkhan KHIZRIEV (RUS) df. Amin Hossein TAHERI (IRI), 10-0

The United States won Japan 6-4 in the bronze contest.

Earlier in the group stage, Iranian wrestlers hammered Mongolia 9-1 before defeating the reigning champion, the United States, 5-5 on classification points and then Georgia 8-2.

The event was held from March 16 to 17 at Yakutsk, Russia.

