Iran crowned at 2019 Takhti freestyle wrestling tournament

The 39th edition of Takhti freestyle wrestling tournament kicked off yesterday in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah and wrapped up today.

The annual tournament is held in honor of late legendary Iranian freestyle wrestler Gholam Reza Takhti, who passed away half a century ago, and to commemorate the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Freestyle wrestlers from 9 countries of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Armenia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia were participating in the international event, which lasted for two days on February 7th and 8th in Imam Khomeini sports complex in Kermanshah.

Iranian wrestlers won the 39th edition of the tournament with 215 points, followed by Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan with 112 and 104, respectively.

