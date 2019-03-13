‘Wolf and the Herd' goes to 29th Animafest Zagreb filmfest.

Based on a poem collection of the same title by children’s book writer Afsaneh Shaban-nejad, ‘Wolf and the Herd’ has been produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The animation was the big winner at the Tenth Iran Independent Animation Celebration taking the awards for best animated short movie of the year and best animated effects.

The 29th Animafest Zagreb will be held in Croatia on 3 to 8 June 2019.

The Iranian animation ‘The Fox’ by Sadegh Javadi had won the Special Animation award at festival’s previous edition.

