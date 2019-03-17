'Tehran: City Of Love' wins at 23rd Sofia Filmfest. in Bulgaria

The Young Jury Award in the International Competition of the 23rd edition of Sofia International Film Festival went to 'Tehran: City Of Love' (Iran-UK-Netherlands) by Iranian director Ali Jaberansari.

The film, according to Screendaily, follows three disenchanted characters in the Iranian capital who yearn for love and a connection. They are a former bodybuilding champion turned personal trainer, an overweight beauty clinic secretary and a dispirited religious singer who tries his luck at becoming a wedding singer.

Jaberansari is based in London and is a graduate of the London Film School.

Sofia International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Bulgaria. It was founded in 1997 and attracts more than 85 000 spectators annually, according to the event’s website.

The 23rd edition of the festival was held on 7-28 March 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

