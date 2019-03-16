  1. Culture
'Block' wins award at Russia's Moscow Shorts filmfest.

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Block’ by Mostafa Rabani has won the February edition’s Best Director award at the 2nd Moscow Shorts International Short Film Festival (ISFF) in Russia.

‘Block’ directed by Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Rabani has won the Best Director Award in the February edition of the 2nd Moscow Shorts International Short Film Festival (ISFF) in Russia.

The Moscow Shorts International Short Film Festival is an international short film competition, with monthly live screenings and an annual awards, and according to the event's website, is dedicated to promoting the short film genre, bringing exposure to the world’s best independent up-and-coming filmmakers.

In addition to ‘Block’, Saeid Jafarian’s ‘Umbra’, ‘Shahrivar’ by Samira Norouz Naseri, ‘Blue Sky, Clean Earth’ by Mahyar Mandegar, ‘Lady’ by Nafiseh Zareh, and ‘Athens’ by Hossein Shaeri, were other Iranian-directed titles competing at the festival.

