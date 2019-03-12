37th FIFF to screen 7 Russian classics

These films were produced and restored by Mosfilm, a film studio which is among the largest and oldest in the Russian Federation and in Europe. Its output includes most of the more widely acclaimed Soviet-era films, ranging from works by Andrei Tarkovsky and Sergei Eisenstein, to Red Westerns to the Akira Kurosawa co-production 'Dersu Uzala' and the epic 'War and Peace'.

All titles screening:

'At Home among Strangers': A 1974 Soviet film starring Yuri Bogatyryov and Anatoly Solonitsyn and directed by Nikita Mikhalkov. Some hail it as the most significant of films. Like many Soviet films of the period, it was mainly in color, but had certain short scenes in black and white.

'Dersu Uzala': A 1975 Soviet-Japanese co-production film directed by Akira Kurosawa, his first non-Japanese-language film and his first and only 70mm film.

'Office Romance': A Soviet comedy film directed by Eldar Ryazanov. It was filmed at Mosfilm and released in 1977. Office Romance was a box office success, the leader of Soviet film distribution in 1978 and still enjoys wide popularity in the former Soviet republics.

'Uncle Vanya': A 1970 film adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play of the same title and directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy.

'Stalker': A 1979 Soviet science fiction art film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky with a screenplay written by Boris and Arkady Strugatsky, loosely based on their novel Roadside Picnic (1972). The film combines elements of science fiction with dramatic philosophical and psychological themes.

'The Rider Named Death': A 2004 movie directed by Karen Shakhazarov. In pre-Soviet Russia, Boris Savinkov leads a terrorist faction of Socialist-Revolutionary Party members responsible for the deaths of governors and ministers.

'Walking the Streets of Moscow': A 1964 Soviet film directed by Georgiy Daneliya. The film premiered at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival and won a prize for the work of cameraman Vadim Yusov, best known for his subsequent collaboration with Andrei Tarkovsky.

Classics Preserved to Screen 5 Iranian Films

The Classics Preserved section will also present cinema premiere of 5 restored Iranian films. Among the premieres will be 'The Runner' (Amir Naderi), 'The Scout' (Ebrahim Hatamikia), 'Telesm' or 'Talisman' (Dariush Farhang), 'Jadehay Sard' or 'Frosty Roads' (Masoud Jafari Jozani), and 'The Last Action' (Varuzh Karim-Masihi).

Presided over by award-winning writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 18-26.

