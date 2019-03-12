  1. Culture
‘Driving Lessons’ goes to Tribeca Film Festival

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Short ‘Driving Lessons’ directed by Marzieh Riahi will go on screen at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in the US.

‘Driving Lessons’ narrates the story of Bahareh who according to Iranian law, must have her traditional, chauvinistic husband accompany her on driving lessons so she and her instructor will not be alone.

Linda Kiani, Alireza Sanifar, Salar Khamseh and Sanaz Mesbah star in the movie.

The movie is in Persian with English subtitle.

The Tribeca Film Festival is a prominent film festival held in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, showcasing a diverse selection of independent films. Since its inaugural year in 2002, it has become a recognized outlet for independent filmmakers in all genres to release their work to a broad audience. 

Recipients of the Tribeca Film Festival awards for Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Animated Short will qualify for consideration in the Academy Awards' short film categories, provided the film complies with Academy rules.

