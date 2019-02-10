Three Iranian animations to vie at FluXus in Netherlands

‘The Fox’ directed by Sadegh Javadi, ‘Fox and Wild Goose’ by Reyhane Kavosh, and ‘Mr. Deer’ by Mojtaba Mousavi, will take part at the first edition of FluXus Animation Film Festival in the Netherlands.

‘The Fox’ is about a young and lively fox that is caught by a hunter when experiencing its first love. The hunter puts a bell around the fox’s neck and returns it to the woods. The bell prevents the fox from hunting and living its normal life in the woods and it soon realizes that its only way to survive is to be tamed and go back to the hunter.

It won best short film award at the 14th World Animation Film Festival in Bulgaria.

‘Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

The animated piece won the Special Animation award at the 28th Animafest Zagreb in Croatia.

‘Fox and Wild Goose’ is about a goose called white feather, who is flying to tropical lands with the gaggle of other geese. At night, when all are asleep, the white feather is keeping guard. On the other side, a cunning fox is going crazy.

Organised by the FluXus art center in Zaandam, FluXus Animation Film Festival will take place in only one day, February 16th. There will be multiple screenings for both children and adults, and the audience will vote for the best film, according to the event’s website.

MS