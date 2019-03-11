  1. Culture
11 March 2019 - 15:53

‘Marziyeh’ wins 2 awards at Canada’s Women in Film festival

‘Marziyeh’ wins 2 awards at Canada’s Women in Film festival

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Marziyeh’ directed by Dornaz Hajiha has won two awards at the 14th Women In Film + Television Vancouver (WIFTV) film festival in Canada.

Directed by Dornaz Hajiha, the Iranian short film ‘Marziyeh’ won the Best Director Award and Best Editing Award in the short films category at the 14th Women In Film + Television Vancouver (WIFTV) film festival in Canada.

Co-produced by Iran and UK, ‘Marziyeh’ is the story of a young woman and and her husband who drive to the wake of a relative. She prepares her appearance to meet the satisfaction of her strict religious family. During the wake, Marziyeh’s husband, who is in the men’s only section, learns that Marziyeh has described a dream that is taken seriously as an omen by the deceased’s family.

The 14th Women In Film + Television Vancouver (WIFTV) film festival took place on 5-10 March 2019.

MS/4565066

News Code 143294
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News