In joint declaration, Iran, Iraq stress 'strategic' cooperation

In the statement that was issued on Tuesday during the second day of official visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq, warm welcoming of Rouhani by Iraq was described as the indicator of the depth of close relations between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest.

"Iraq stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country that helped Iraq for fighting terrorism with its logistic and consulting assistance and stood by the country in the fight against terrorism, and appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance in helping Iraq," the statement read.

In another part of the statement, it read, "the two sides held important dialogues in a brotherly, friendly and constructive atmosphere and expressed their willingness to develop political, security, economic, health, trade, cultural, scientific and technological fields."

"The two sides also discussed a number of regional issues, common challenges, fighting terrorism, cooperation for strengthening security and stability in the region and establishing economic cooperation that are to the benefit of regional interests and welfare of the peoples of the region."

It also read "the two sides also stressed their firm resolve to combat terrorism and organised transnational crimes that pose threats to security and peace of the region".

The statement continued "the two sides also discussed issues of interest and signed memoranda of understanding in oil, trade, health, rail transportation between Shalamcheh and Basra, as well as issuing visas for tradespeople and investors of the two countries."

The statement also read “the two sides agreed that tourism, pilgrimage and commerce visas will be free of charge for the citizens of both countries starting from April 1, 2019."

The two sides have also urged commitment to the implementation of the 1975 Treaty and the expeditious dredging of the border river.

