Zarif summarizes Rouhani’s 1st day visit to Iraq

In a late Monday tweet, Zarif summarized important agreements made by Iranian and Iraqi officials during the first day of Iranian President’s visit to the neighboring country.

He touched upon meetings of Iranian delegation with Iraqi President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, and political and business leaders.

Zarif went on to name the topics of agreements, including, ‘inclusive regional security, no-fee visas, connecting railways, dredging border river after 43 years, joint industrial zones, energy cooperation, $20B in trade, and PTA.’

The Iranian top diplomat noted that there remains “2 more days; 2 more cities”. He also posted three photos of Monday’s meetings.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Rouhani embarked on an official three-day visit to Iraq on Monday. This the first official visit of Rouhani to the neighboring country during his tenure.

