Rouhani says still a long way to go for full security in region

President stressed, "all Iranian and Iraqi parties and political groups supporting development of relations between the two nations indicates that the two nations have no disagreements in deepening relations".

Speaking at the meeting with representatives of Iraqi parties and political groups on Monday in Iraq, President Hassan Rouhani said, "at the time the United States is seeking to exert pressure on the Iranian nation with its unjust sanctions, we need to develop and deepen our relations to stand against them.”

Stating that the Iraqi army and nation have withstood against the terrorists, he said Iran stood by the people of Iraq and contributed to the defeat of ISIL terrorists in the neighboring country while other countries continued to do nothing, and think that Iraq would lose the fight to the terrorists.

"Fortunately, today we are seeing security and stability in Iraq and we are happy that a good democracy is happening in this country and all parties are working for the future of the country," he said.

The president went to add, however, that “there is still a long way until we reach full security and stability in the region and terrorism is rooted out.”

"Terrorism cannot be eliminated with only military power, because the world powers are supporting them, and today, we are witnessing their unjust actions in Syria and other countries,” Rouhani added.

President Rouhani then went on to stress the importance of unity among the countries in the region.

Describing Zionism and those who want to take possession of the wealth of the countries of the region as the root cause of issues in the region, he said that major powers are seeking their own interests.

Today, Iran and Iraq are enjoying the closest relations with each other, Rouhani maintained.

"All parties and political groups of the two countries welcome the development of relations between Iran and Iraq, which indicates that we can continue this path for a better future for the region,” the Iranian president concluded.

