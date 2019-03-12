Iranian lawmaker calls for withdrawing from JCPOA, disapproving CFT

Addressing today’s session in the Iranian Parliament, Abbas Goudarzi, a member of the Principalist faction in the Iranian Parliament criticized the government for insistence on approving the FATF-related bills, expressing his concerns over futility of the joining the global watchdog to combat money laundering.

While President Rouhani and his government insist on approving the bills, some Principalist lawmakers cite concerns over joining the anti-money laundering body, saying that joining the FATF may pave the way for further sanctioning Iran.

“The JCPOA was signed and lots of its articles were implemented [by Iran] but yielded no results,” Goudarzi said.

“Are we supposed to approve the CFT to tie us up and prevent us from circumventing the sanctions and get us used to self-sanctioning?” asked the conservative lawmaker.

