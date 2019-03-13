Iran to ask no one’s permission to maintain ties with Iraq: FM spox

In a Tuesday statement, Ghasemi dismissed as “meddlesome and unprofessional” the recent remarks by Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, regarding the Iranian president’s visit to Iraq and the warm welcome he received from the Iraqi government and nation.

“The outrage of the American official comes as no surprise because it seems the US has not yet achieved a desirable status among the regional states despite spending billions of dollars in the Middle East,” he noted.

According to the spokesman, the reason behind the failure is “for sure the US’ aggressive, military and meddlesome approaches [towards the region].”

Ghasemi underlined that the American officials should stop their undue immorality and greed “to which they have grown accustomed” for many years and have this clear and important point in mind that “the era of interference and making decisions for others is over."

He referred to Iran and Iraq as two independent countries whose governments have been elected by the votes of their people.

“Doubtlessly, the two great nations are capable enough to discern their interests and preferences. So, there is no need for a country [like the US] with such a dark record of aggression, warmongering and destruction to decide for them from thousands of kilometers away,” he noted.

Ghasemi noted that Iran and Iraq are two neighboring countries with long-shared borders and a longtime and deeply-rooted common history, adding that the two nations enjoy deep cultural, religious and historical commonalities.

He also said the two nations have chosen to establish strategic and friendly relations with each other based on good neighborliness.

According to Ghasemi, Tehran and Baghdad will spare no effort to preserve and continue their relations and await no one’s permission in this regard.

“What is seen today in Iran-Iraq relations is based on deep and extensive experiences,” he concluded.

