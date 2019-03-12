Rouhani meets with head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional issues as well as ways to expand bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Earlier on the day, Rouhani met and held talks with Iraq’s former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and former Vice President Nouri al-Maliki.

He also received Iraq’s National Security Advisor Falah al-Fayadh. During the meeting, the official expressed gratitude for Iran’s support to the Arab country in the fight against the ISIL terrorists.

