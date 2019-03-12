  1. Politics
Rouhani meets with head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) –Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, Ammar al-Hakim, met and held talks in Baghdad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional issues as well as ways to expand bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Earlier on the day, Rouhani met and held talks with Iraq’s former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and former Vice President Nouri al-Maliki.

He also received Iraq’s National Security Advisor Falah al-Fayadh. During the meeting, the official expressed gratitude for Iran’s support to the Arab country in the fight against the ISIL terrorists.

