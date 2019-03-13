Iran, Iraq to continue strategic ties: senior official

In a Wednesday tweet written in Persian and Arabic, he wrote, “ties between Iran and Iraq will remain strategic and stable.”

“We are standing powerfully beside our regional allies and will continue our constructive measures until security, stability, social welfare, and sustainable development is established in the region,” he added.

The remarks came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is paying a milestone visit to Iraq to further cement ties between the two Muslim and neighboring countries. Rouhani’s three-day visit will end today.

