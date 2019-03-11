Iran, Iraq agree to remove border-crossing fees

Iran and Iraq have agreed to facilitate visa condition for their citizens, according to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani made the remarks during a joint press conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad on Monday afternoon.

The president said that the Iranian side had suggested the cancellation of visas as a whole while the Iraqi side agreed to remove the border-crossing fees while leaving other visa condition in place.

The move will help many Iranian and Iraq pilgrims who annually cross the border to visit Shia Muslim holy sites in both countries in addition to people who go on trips for business purposes.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, President Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday for a three-day state visit. He is scheduled to meet with Iraq's president, prime minister and parliament speaker, to visit religious holy sites and meet with top Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the trip.

