Rouhani hails Popular Mobilization role in Iraq’s stability

Speaking in a meeting with Adviser of the National Security Council and Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq, Falih Alfayyadh, on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said “fighting terrorists in Iraq came at the cost of the Iraqi people’s self-sacrifice and was a great honor for Muslims and the World of Islam.”

He then described the presence and fatwas of great religious figures in Iran and Iraq in the fight against terrorism and Western hegemony as beneficial for the peoples of the region and said, “the Popular Mobilization Forces have had, and will have, a very important role in consolidating stability, culture and solidarity in Iraq.”

For his part, the Iraqi Adviser of the National Security Council Falih Alfayyadh said in the meeting that “development of relations between Iran and Iraq lays the ground for great developments in the region.”

“Deepening cultural, scientific and social cooperation between the two countries is a firm support for closer relations between the two countries,” he added.

While in Baghdad, the Iranian President also met and held talks with the Leader of National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim on Tuesday.

During the meeting, President Rouhani stressed Iran’s resolve to continue its role in resolving regional problems, and promoting interaction among countries.

Major world powers, especially the US, have always sought to hatch plots against the peoples of the region, Rouhani said, adding, “the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to continue its role in resolving regional problems and promoting interaction among countries.”

Ammar al-Hakim, for his part, said in the meeting that Iraq has been able to overcome great challenges and get on the track of reconstruction and development, “for which stronger relations with Iran can be effective.”

“We consider it our duty to stand up to the greed and propaganda of major world powers against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

MNA/President.ir