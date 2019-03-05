Iran's Perspolis draws against Pakhtakor Tashkent at AFC Champions League 2019

Persepolis FC and Pakhtakor Tashkent shared a point in their start match in the Group D game of the AFC Champions League 2019 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pakhtakor took the lead in the 5th minute of the match when a header had hit the post.

Iran internatonal goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was down on the ground in pain after bravely coming out to deny another Pakhtakor attack. Beiranvand made a last-ditch save to keep the score 1-0.

Perspolis levelled the game in the 25th minute when its Mario Budimir scored with a low drive.

While the Iranian giants had equalized, Ivankovic was not too pleased with his team's display in this first half.

Two minutes after the second half had started in the 47' minute, the Iranian side had the chance to take the lead but the final pass was not good enough.

The match slowed down considerably in the last 20 minutes and finally ended 1-1 with a point for each team.

