Rouhani’s visit to Iraq ‘turning point’ in bilateral ties: Iraqi official

Touching upon current developments of the region, he described the visit as ‘historic and important’, saying there are many areas for increasing bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Both sides have the determination to boost ties in different areas including political and economic fields, he told IRNA, adding that the expansion of relations will be in favor of both countries as well as the region.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian president will embark on a visit to Iraq on March 11. This will be the first visit of Rouhani to Iraq during his tenure.

Rouhani’s visit comes few months after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to the neighboring country and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government at the head of a large economic delegation comprised of representatives of a large number of Iranian economic companies.

