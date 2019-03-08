  1. Politics
Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss arrangements for Rouhani's visit to Baghdad

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad and his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim had a phone conversation on Thursday night.

During the phone call, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties, and discussed arrangements for the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq.

Zarif's previous phone call with his Iraqi counterpart was made on March 2, which also included talks on making preparations for President Rouhani's upcoming visit.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is due to pay an official visit to Iraq on March 11 to further boost bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. It will be Rouhani’s first visit to Iraq during his tenure.

