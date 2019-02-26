  1. Politics
Araghchi, Hakim confer on regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, and Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, Ammar al-Hakim, met and held talks in Baghdad.

In a Monday meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional issues as well as ways to expand bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The Iranian diplomat is in Baghdad to take part in a joint political committee's meeting which was held on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Araghchi and his Iraqi counterpart Nazar al-Khairullah in a bid to review the latest developments in the two countries’ bilateral ties.

Araghchi also met and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, on the latest status of the two countries’ bilateral relations on Monday.

