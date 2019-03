Araghchi’s visit comes at the invitation of Iraqi deputy foreign minister Nazar al-Khairullah, aimed at holding the third round of Iran-Iraq political talks and the formation of a political committee between the two countries.

On his two-day visit to the neighboring country, the Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with his counterpart Nazar al-Khairullah, as well as a number of other senior Iraqi officials.

