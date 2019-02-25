Iran, Iraq confer on ways to deepen military ties

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Ghasem Taghizadeh met with Iraq’s Chief of Staff Othman al-Ghanemi in Iraqi Defense Ministry’s headquarters.

The two sides discussed avenues to deepen military ties between the two neighboring countries in the meeting which was also attended by Military Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian.

Strengthening regional security, reviewing the latest status of bilateral cooperation, and devising a long-term plan for military cooperation were among issues discussed by the two sides.

Taghizadeh also held a separate meeting with a caretaker of Iraq’s Defense Ministry.

