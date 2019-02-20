Pres. Rouhani to visit Iraq in near future, amb. Masjedi says

Speaking in Iraq city of Samara, Iraj Masjedi said that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit the neighboring country in March to hold talks with Iraqi officials.

During his visit to Samara, Masejdi called on the Iraqi government to prepare the ground for Iranian companies’ activities in Iraq’s economy in the post-ISIL era.

He said that Iran will stand by Iraq during reconstruction period as it did at the time of fight against ISIL.

Rouhani’s visit comes few months after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to the neigbouring country and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) at the head of a large economic delegation comprised of representatives of large number of Iranian economic companies.

