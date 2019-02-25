  1. Politics
26 February 2019 - 00:23

Zarif resigns from his post as Iranian foreign minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has announced his resignation in a post on his Instagram account.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced his resignation on Monday.

"I am apologizing you for all the shortcomings […] in the past years during my time as foreign minister […] I thank the Iranian nation and officials", Zarif said as quoted by Reuters.

"Many thanks for the generosity of the dear and brave people of Iran and its authorities over the past 67 months. I sincerely apologize for the inability to continue the service and for all the shortcomings during the service. Be happy and worthy", Zarif wrote in his Instagram blog.

