FM spox criticizes misinterpreting Zarif's resignation

A day after the Iranian top diplomat in an unexpected move announced his resignation from his five-year post on Instagram, Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the interpretation and analyzing Zarif’s message on Instagram was unfortunately ‘incomplete, flawed and manipulated.”

According to Ghasemi, the President Rouhani’s Office has not accepted Zarif’s resignation.

Ghasemi condemned politically motivated reporting of some media of Zarif’s announcement on his Instagram, saying that foreign minister Zarif has always sought a credible and powerful Foreign Ministry since he took office five years ago and he never sought to prefer his personal interests over the country’s.

The spokesman went on to criticize misinterpreting and giving an inaccurate acount of Zarif's post on instagram as unfair and politically motivated.

