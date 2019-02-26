  1. Politics
26 February 2019 - 22:15

Beijing reacts to Zarif's resignation, says will continue to advocate JCPOA

Beijing reacts to Zarif's resignation, says will continue to advocate JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – China continues to advocate the preservation of the Iran nuclear deal and is working with other parties concerned in this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday, commenting on the resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"The Chinese side continues to support the preservation of the [Iran nuclear] deal. Moreover, along with other parties involved, including Russia, we are making every effort to preserve this agreement," Lu said at a briefing, asked to comment on the future of the Iran nuclear deal in light of Zarif's resignation.

Lu also expressed hope that the comprehensive and strategic partnership between China and Iran would further develop.

The statement comes in wake of Monday's announcement made by Zarif via Instagram that he was leaving his post. However, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reporterdly not accepted his resignation. 

MNA/Sputnik

News Code 142929
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News