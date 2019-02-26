Beijing reacts to Zarif's resignation, says will continue to advocate JCPOA

"The Chinese side continues to support the preservation of the [Iran nuclear] deal. Moreover, along with other parties involved, including Russia, we are making every effort to preserve this agreement," Lu said at a briefing, asked to comment on the future of the Iran nuclear deal in light of Zarif's resignation.

Lu also expressed hope that the comprehensive and strategic partnership between China and Iran would further develop.

The statement comes in wake of Monday's announcement made by Zarif via Instagram that he was leaving his post. However, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reporterdly not accepted his resignation.

MNA/Sputnik