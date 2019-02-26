France reacts to Zarif's resignation, says will remain committed to JCPOA

In response to the announcement of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s resignation and whether his departure is liable to cast a shadow on the implementation of the Iranian nuclear agreement, the spokesman of French Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday "we have taken note of Mr. Zarif’s announcement of his resignation."

"France is committed to the implementation of the JCPOA, which it will continue to support as long as Iran abides by all of its nuclear obligations. Unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council in Resolution 2231, this agreement is a key component of the non-proliferation regime and an important factor in international and regional security," the spokesman added, according to the official website of French Foreign Ministry.

MNA/PR