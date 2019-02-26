  1. Politics
26 February 2019 - 10:04

Lawmakers want Zarif to stay: security cmte. spox

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – According to spokesperson for the Parliament’s national security committee, the majority of lawmakers have signed a letter in support of Zarif, asking him to continue his tenure as Iran’s foreign minister.

Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told reporters on the sidelines of today’s open session that a letter has been penned by a number of lawmakers in support of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“So far, the majority of lawmakers have signed the letter,” he said, adding that he was also one of the supporters.

According to him, the letter is addressed to President Rouhani and demands that Zarif continue his tenure as the country’s foreign minister.

Mostafa Kavakebian, a member of the national security committee, told reporters that 150 MPs have signed the letter.

Zarif announced his resignation in an Instagram post on Monday. His request still needs Rouhani’s approval to take effect.

Meanwhile, Chairman of national security committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, told Mehr News correspondent on Tuesday that the committee will hold an extraordinary meeting today to address Zarif’s resignation.

