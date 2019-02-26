Zarif resignation result of incoordination not internal disputes

Zarif unexpectedly resigned from his post as Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday night. Early speculations claimed that Zarif’s decision was because he was not invited or informed about meetings of Syrian President Bashar Assad in Tehran with Leader of Islamic Revolution and with the Iranian president.

Iranian media is flooded with interviews of different officials who all praise the performance of Zarif in his tenure and believe that he is the best choice for this post.

Majority of Parliament members signed a letter to Rouhani in support of Zarif today, as announced by Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, spokesperson for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. The letter demands that Zarif continue his tenure as the country’s foreign minister.

According to reports, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri has held a phone conversation with Zarif on Tuesday to further discuss the resignation and persuade him to get back in the office.

Zarif holds a record for receiving praise from the Islamic Revolution Leader, tweeted Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, on Tuesday. “One understandable incoordination should not guide him to this point,” he notes, adding, “Zarif should return and not turn the sweetness of this historic meeting [Leader’s meeting with Bashar Assad] bitter.”

Chief of Staff of the Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi ‘vehemently’ denied reports that Rouhani has accepted the resignation in an early Tuesday tweet.

In another post, he wrote that President Rouhani’s appreciation for his foreign minister is a ‘clear evidence’ of his satisfaction with Zarif’s efforts and that “it was a firm response to false biased analyses.”

“Dr Rouhani is of the opinion that the Islamic Republic of Iran has just one foreign policy and one foreign minister,” he also added.

Rouhani, on Tuesday, appreciated the efforts of Zarif along with heads of CBI and Oil Ministry, saying that these figures are at the forefront of the fight against the United States.

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, highlighted Tuesday that Zarif is the best choice to guide Iran’s foreign policy and hoped that he would remain in office.

Cultural adviser to the Iranian president, Hesam al-Din Ashna, also mentioned to ‘incoordination’ in an early response to the resignation.

Mohammad Javad Zarif has put his all for the dignity Iran and he has not ever disappointed the Iranian nation, noted Ashna in another tweet, also comparing Zarif to Arash, a heroic archer in Iranian mythology.

Some analysts are eager to imply that Zarif’s decision is a sign of internal disputes, however, Zarif has long proved his belief and loyalty to the Islamic Revolution and Resistance Axis and is famous for defending the Iranian nation in the world communities in past years. This resignation seems most like a resolvable misunderstanding which has resulted from a lack of coordination between some Iranian bodies in one particular case.

