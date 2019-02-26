Zarif says resignation ‘a nudge’ to return foreign ministry to rightful place

Zarif made the remark in reaction to the announcement of a number of diplomats and managers at the Iranian foreign ministry that they would resign from their posts should Zarif’s resignation take effect.

“My request for dear colleagues at the foreign ministry is that they follow up their duties in defense of the country with all strength, and strictly avoid taking such measures [resigning],” said Foreign Minister Zarif a few hours after he announced his resignation from his post.

Zarif went on to voice hope that his resignation would serve as a ‘nudge’ to return the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to its rightful place in foreign relations.

Zarif announced his resignation in an Instagram post on Monday. His request still needs Rouhani’s approval to take effect.

Meanwhile, the majority of lawmakers have signed a letter in support of the veteran diplomat, asking him to continue his tenure as Iran’s foreign minister.

Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will hold an extraordinary meeting today to address Zarif’s resignation.

