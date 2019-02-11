Lebanese president congrats Iran on Islamic Revolution anniv.

In a Monday meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beirut, Aoun expressed felicitations on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, which marks the overthrow of the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on a host of issues, including the ways to boost bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Beirut in various fields.

Zarif, on behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, congratulated Aoun on the formation of the new Lebanese government, expressing hope it will strengthen friendship among Lebanese parties and prepare the ground for further development of the Arab country.

Zarif is the first foreign minister visiting Lebanon after the formation of the new government.

Upon his arrival on Sunday, he reiterated Iran's support for the Lebanese government, saying Tehran is ready to offer full-gamut cooperation to Beirut in a bid to boost ties with the Arab country.

Responding to a question on whether the Islamic Republic would offer military aid to Lebanon, the top diplomat said, “Tehran is ready to maintain cooperation with Beirut in any aspect that the Lebanese government wants.”

Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with other top Lebanese officials including, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Bari, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil later today.

The top diplomat will leave Beirut for Tehran tonight.

