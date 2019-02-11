Iran to have more meaningful presence in oceans: Khanzadi

He made the remarks Monday on the sideline of February 11 massive rallies in Tehran.

“In the fifth decade of the Islamic Revolution, there will be more growth and prosperity, and the Iranian nation will witness Navy’s more meaningful presence in oceans and international waters.”

Based on experiences that we have attained and the infrastructure that has been established, the country will achieve exponential growth in the coming years, he said, adding that this is a point of concern for enemies.

The top commander also noted that Fateh submarine will join Iran’s naval fleet by the end of this Iranian calendar year (ending on March 20).

MAH/4539172