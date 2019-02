TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Top Iranian political figures including, President Hassan Rouhani, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari have joined millions of people in the public rallies to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.