President Rouhani felicitates Lebanon on Independence Day

Addressing Michel Aoun, President of Lebanon in a congratulatory message, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani felicitated the Lebanese government and people on Lebanon Independence Day.

Lebanon went through difficult days last year, however, Lebanese’s resistance against difficulties, in the shadow of intelligent leaders, showed the world that the path to Lebanon's dignity, independence, and prosperity is continuous, Rouhani said.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the government and people of Lebanon, the Iranian President expressed Iran’s readiness to develop bilateral cooperation with this country in all fields.

He also wished health and success for his counterpart, as well as happiness and wellbeing for the people of the Republic of Lebanon.

