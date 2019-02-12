Zarif holds meetings with Hezbollah leader, Lebanese officials

On the second day of his trip to Beirut, on Monday, Zarif met with Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, President Michel Aoun, as well as Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government and people for what it has offered to Lebanon, Palestine and the region's resistance movements in the confrontation against Israeli regime and Takfiri terrorism, Al-Manar TV reported.

Hezbollah leader also noted that Iran’s support has led to various victories in many battlefields.

For his part, Zarif highlighted Iran’s firm supports for Lebanon and its state, people and Resistance. He also expressed readiness to provide further help and boost cooperation with Lebanon and Hezbollah.

