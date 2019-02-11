Iranian nation gives crushing response to ‘Trump, the liar’: Hatami

He made the remarks Monday on the sidelines of February 11 rallies in Qom.

Today all the world will witness the true power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he highlighted.

“Today, the US, the Israeli regime and all their mercenaries can receive the response for all their conspiracies seeing the Iranian nation's epic turnout and would witness their defeat in Iran and in the region.”

Describing enemies’ wish for the elimination of Islamic Revolution before its 40th anniversary as a ‘delusion’, Hatami added, “today, people and officials are celebrating together the 40th anniversary of the Revolution more gloriously than the past.”

Millions of Iranians have started the nationwide rallies to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which marks the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty.

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

