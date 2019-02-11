Singapore pres. congrats Rouhani on 40th anniv. of Islamic Revolution

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the Iranian people on the occasion of the Islamic Revolution’s anniversary," Yacob said in her congratulatory letter to Rouhani.

Referring to the longstanding, friendly ties between the Iran and Singapore, Yacob expressed hope that “the bilateral relations, which are based on mutually beneficial cooperation, will continue developing and expanding.”

She also wished health, success and happiness for the Iranian president and nation.

