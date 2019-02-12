Zarif, Lebanese FM call for finding political solution to Syrian crisis

During a press conference with Bassil in Beirut on Monday, Zarif affirmed that any political solution to the crisis in Syria should include respecting Syria’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity and the withdrawal of all the foreign forces which entered the country without permission by the Syrian Government.

According to Syrian state news agency SANA, Zarif asserted that his country will continue to provide support to finding a solution decided by the Syrians themselves away from any foreign interference.

“We as foreign parties should play the role of the facilitator and should pave the way to help the Syrians reach the hoped-for solutions by themselves,” Zarif said.

He called for facilitating the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland after the Syrian Government has created the proper condition for their return.

Bassil, for his part, reaffirmed the importance of finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria and eliminating terrorism from every inch of the Syrian territories, calling for facilitating the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland.

“Most of the Syrian territories are safe today, and the displaced Syrians want to return to their homeland which entails helping them to do that,” Bassil added.

He expressed Lebanon’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in different domains to meet the interests of the two countries.

MNA/SANA