2nd phase of Kavir Damghan Steel Co.  inaugurated

The first phase of the complex was inaugurated almost three years ago by Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

The first phase, with the capacity of producing 100,000 tons of steel billets per year, provided 250 new jobs at the time.

The second phase of the complex deals with melting steel and will provide 300 new jobs.

Larijani, accompanied by the Iranian industry minister and officials from the same ministry, paid a visit to Semnan province on Monday.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 3,488,867 tons of steel ingot and products in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 22), showing a three percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Hormozgan Steel Co., Iran Steel Alloy Company, Khorasan Steel Company, Saba Steel Complex, Chadormalu Mining & Industrial Company as well as Bonab Steel Company totally exported 584,520 tons of steel from August 21 to Sept. 22 2019, registering a significant 60 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) exported 1,001,378 tons of steel products in the first half of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 22).

The aforementioned steel production plants accounted for 66.5 percent of Iran’s total exports share of steel in the same period.

