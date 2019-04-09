  1. Iran
Iran’s crude steel production grew 7.6% in Jan., Feb.

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s production of crude steel stood at 4.24 million tons in January and February, indicating 7.6 percent increase from 3.94 million tons in the same period in 2018, Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported citing the data released by the World Steel Association (WSA).

World steel makers, 64 countries, produced 287.6 million tons of the product during the said time, indicating 3.7 percent growth from 277.1 million tons in the same months in the year preceding.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. 

It is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. The association represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production. 

