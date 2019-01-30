Iran expects Europe to take practical steps regarding JCPOA implementation

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, made the remarks in a meeting with the Bulgarian MP in the EU parliament in the capital city of Sofia on Wednesday.

“The JCPOA is in danger as a result of US policies. We appreciate the European political position in support of the JCPOA, but we expect practical action from Europe. We have adhered to all our commitments in this regard,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian diplomat referred to the US-sponsored conference on the Middle East which is scheduled to be held in Warsaw in February, saying “when the United States failed to achieve its goals against Iran at the United Nations, it tried to form a new coalition against it outside the United Nations and European countries should be vigilant in this regard.”

The Bulgarian MP in the European Parliament, for his part, said that Europe's interests require them to defend Iran nuclear deal.

He further described Iran as a stable country in the region, calling for continuation of the support for the nuclear deal.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister arrived in Austria’s Vienna as the first leg of three-nation tour to Austria, Slovakia and Bulgaria on Monday. While in Vienna, he held a meeting with Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano, during which he called on the European Countries to quickly restore the balance between obligations and benefits the deal offers to Iran.

