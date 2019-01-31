Minister calls for tapping Iran-Bulgaria transport potentials

He made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Sofia.

He also expressed his country’s readiness for holding the 19th joint commission of the two countries in near future, adding that expanding cooperation with Tehran is a priority for Sofia.

Araghchi is visiting Bulgaria as the third leg of his official visit to Europe. He also met with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev on Wednesday.

The Iranian official further held a meeting with Veselin Naydenov Mareshki, Vice Chairperson of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, on Thursday. The two officials conferred on regional and international issues as well as ways to cement bilateral ties.

