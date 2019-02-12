Anti-Iran Warsaw conference doomed to failure: Senior lawmaker

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with an Arab news outlet, during which he also said “Americans in the UN Security Council and IAEA tried to raise Iran issue, but their efforts turned out to be futile and they were frustrated.”

Elsewhere, Falahatpisheh touched upon the EU trade mechanism for Iran under US sanctions as 'a good first step', while adding that the mechanism does not meet many expectations of the Iranians.

The senior lawmaker further referred to the rallies held across Iran to mark to 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution yesterday, anticipating that the rallies would lay the ground for an anti-US environment, in which Washington will be made into entering negotiations with Iran.

He went on to state that negotiations with Washington is not a taboo, expressing Iran's readiness for real talks.

The senior lawmaker also expressed Iran’s preparedness for holding talks with regional countries, explaining that the Iranian parliament sees no redline for talks with all Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Falahatpisheh also added that the regional countries owe to Iran for the security in the Persian Gulf, underlining that Iran is pursuing a strategy of détente.

