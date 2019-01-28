Iran’s interests in JCPOA seriously hurt, Iran deputy FM tells IAEA chief

Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Austria’s Vienna as the first leg of three-nation tour to Austria, Slovakia and Bulgaria on Monday.

“The JCPOA is in a situation where Iran's interests in the agreement have been seriously damaged,” Araghchi said in the meeting with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister has also been reported to have met with his Austrian counterpart, during which the Austrian diplomat expressed his country’s willingness to continue consultation and cooperation as well as relations with Iran in various bilateral, regional and internal levels.

The Austrian diplomat also voiced his coutry’e support for the JCPOA, expressing hope that Iran would benefit from the deal after the implementation of the EU-promised Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

He further expressed the willingness of small and medium-sized corporations to continue cooperation with Iran.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part expressed his appreciation to Austria for the positive and constructive stances on the continuation of cooperation with Iran under the JCPOA, underlining the necessity of more support and taking practical steps on the part of the European countries.

Araghchi further referred to Iran’s stances on the developments in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Syria, saying “the regional policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on engagement with the aim of stability, security, development and political processes,” adding that “Iran will continue its constructive role in advancing the developments in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan as it has always stressed the need for dialogue and a negotiating approach instead of confrontation and conflict.”

