Bulgaria voices support for JCPOA

She made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Sofia.

According to a statement issued by Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry, the two officials have discussed “bilateral relations and topical issues on the international agenda,” the Sofia Globe reported.

“Now we have to take advantage of the accumulated momentum in our relations. Conducting political consultations is a good opportunity and an important mechanism for discussing all issues of mutual interest as well as other topical issues,” Zaharieva said.

She also noted the development of high-level political dialogue between Bulgaria and Iran and recalled the visit by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov to Tehran in 2016.

For his part, Araghchi hoped that the European countries would adhere to their commitments on safeguarding Iran’s interest in JCPOA.

