IAEA's Amano says Iran is living up to nuclear deal

We continue to verify and monitor the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Amano said Wednesday at New Year Reception.

The nuclear programmes of Iran and North Korea remain among the top items on the Agency’s agenda, he said, adding "Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA."

As I have said many times, it is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments, he noted.

