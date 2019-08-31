Iran, Slovakia review bilateral ties

During the farewell meeting, the two sides discussed prospects of Tehran-Bratislava economic and trade cooperation and shared ideas on the ways to expand ties in a wide gamut of political, economic and cultural fields.

Molaei also referred to the recent international developments regarding the 2015 nuclear deal and the US’ hostile policies against the Islamic Republic, urging the need for European countries to show commitments to the deal and gear up the efforts to salvage the pact.

Parizek, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Iranian envoy for his “personal engagement” during his tenure that helped contributed to intensifying cooperation between Iran and Slovakia.

The top diplomat expressed his country’s readiness to broaden all-out ties with Iran in economic, cultural and political fields and underlined that Bratislava backs the nuclear deal as an achievement for the international diplomacy.

