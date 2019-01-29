Araghchi, Austrian FM discuss SPV in Vienna

During the meeting in Vienna, the two sides conferred on topics of mutual interest, as well as the latest developments concerning the EU’s promised trade mechanism with Iran, and the efforts of the European countries to save the Iran nuclear deal in the wake of the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and the re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, including the situation in Syria, Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen, during which Araghchi stressed that the destructive policies of the Israeli regime were the main cause of instability in the region.

The Iranian deputy FM then thanked Austria for its supportive positions regarding the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, and called for the immediate implementation of the EU’s trade mechanism with Iran, which was promised to facilitate economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic in the face of US sanctions.

The Austrian foreign minister, for her part, highlighted the significance of Tehran-Vienna ties, and stressed the need for the continuation of political consultations between the two sides aimed at advancing peace and stability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that consultations between Germany, France, the UK and the European Union in Brussels on Monday have led to agreement on registering the Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with Iran soon. He said that the implementation of the trade mechanism is “imminent”.

